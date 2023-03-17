France's Emmanuel Macron risks his government to raise retirement age4 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 05:38 AM IST
France President Emmanuel Macron went out of his way and ordered the PM to use special constitutional power that skirts the parliament to force through a highly unpopular bill of raising retirement age to 64 years
French President Emmanuel Macron ordered his prime minister to wield a special constitutional power on Thursday that skirts parliament to force through a highly unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote.
