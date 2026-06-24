Subscribe

France's first Ebola case: Doctor back from DR Congo tests positive

France has recorded its first Ebola case linked to the ongoing Congo outbreak, after a doctor who returned from a humanitarian mission tested positive.

Livemint
Updated24 Jun 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Advertisement
A doctor who returned from a humanitarian mission in Congo has tested positive for Ebola, marking France's first case tied to the current outbreak, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.
A doctor who returned from a humanitarian mission in Congo has tested positive for Ebola, marking France's first case tied to the current outbreak, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

A doctor who returned from a humanitarian mission in Congo has tested positive for Ebola, marking France's first case tied to the current outbreak, France24 reported the French health ministry's announcement on Wednesday (24 June).

The health ministry "confirms today the identification of a first positive case of Ebola virus disease on national territory", it said. Contacted by AFP, the ministry specified that the case was identified in mainland France.

Advertisement

The ministry confirmed the case was identified on mainland France. The patient has been isolated and contact tracing is underway, with authorities noting the risk to the broader European population remains low.

The ongoing Congo outbreak has infected more than 1,000 people and killed 267 — the highest number of confirmed cases within the first month of any Ebola episode on record, according to the World Health Organisation.

(This is a breaking story. Please come back for more updates)

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsWorldFrance's first Ebola case: Doctor back from DR Congo tests positive
Advertisement
Read Next Story