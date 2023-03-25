France's Macron removes luxury watch on air as protests rage. Netizens say…2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Macron's government on Thursday last week used a controversial executive power to adopt the pensions bill without a parliamentary vote, sparking spontaneous protests in major cities.
French President Emmanuel Macron courted controversy on Friday after eagle eyed netizens spotted the top official removing his luxury watch during a television interview about his government's pension reforms. The incident has prompted claims that the French leader was attempting to ‘hide’ the expensive item and not rile up the protesters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×