France's Macron says 'respect over bullies' as Trump threatens 200% tariffs over 'Board of Peace' snub

French president Emmanuel Macron, responded to US Trump's tariff threats, stating, “we do prefer respect over bullies” after the United States President Donald Trump said he will impose a 200% tariff on French wines and Champagnes to pressure French President Emmanuel Macron into joining his ‘Board of Peace.'

“The crazy thing is that we can be put in a situation where we will have to use the anti-coercion instrument towards the US," Macron said at the ongoing Davos Summit on Tuesday, 20 January.

Urging for unity within the European Union, Macron warned against accepting a ‘global order’ dictated by the ‘those who claim to have the bigger voice’.

“Let's not be divided and let's not accept a global order that will be decided by those that claim to have the bigger voice,” said the French president, claiming that the EU "should not hesitate" to use anti-coercion mechanism in face of Greenland tariff threats.

What did Trump say? Donald Trump warned of the 200% tariffs after a reporter asked the POTUS about Macron's likely refusal to serve on the board aimed at resolving global conflicts.

“Did he (Macron) say that (won't join)? Well, nobody wants him because he will be out of the office very soon. I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join, but he doesn't have to join,” Donald Trump told reporters.

What is Trump's ‘Board of Peace’? – Donald Trump unveiled the 'board of peace' as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, signed by both parties in October 2025

– Under Trump's proposed ‘Board of Peace’, the US has asked countries to contribute $1 billion for a permanent spot on the body.

– Among the world leaders invited are Argentina’s Javier Milei and Canada’s Mark Carney, as well as several European nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, among others

– Bloomberg cited a draft of the charter, which states that Donald Trump would serve as the body's inaugural chairman and have authority over membership decisions.

– Donald Trump is aiming to get the full constitution and remit of the committee signed in Davos on 22 January amid the World Economic Forum (WEF 2026), the Bloomberg report added, citing sources.

Trump's threat to France is not new. In March 2025, Donald Trump had threatened to impose 200% tariffs on wine, champagne and other alcoholic beverages from France and other European Union countries, claiming that the EU was “one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the world”.