Thierry Mariani, Marine Le Pen’s candidate for president of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur in the southeast of France, finished first last Sunday with 36.4% of the vote. Since then, the socialist and green parties have dropped out of the race, effectively throwing their support behind the conservative candidate, Renaud Muselier. Mr. Macron endorsed Mr. Muselier early on, withdrawing his own candidate from the race.

