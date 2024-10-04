Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Frankfurt airport faces disruptions due to fault in German traffic control system, flights likely to be delayed
Frankfurt airport faces disruptions due to fault in German traffic control system, flights likely to be delayed

  • Technical faults in German traffic control system had been affecting the system since around 10 am.

File Photo of passengers queuing at the departures hall at Frankfurt's International Airport,

Flights to and from Frankfurt Airport are likely to be delayed or cancelled due to a technical problem with the German traffic control system.

Technical faults had been affecting the system since around 10 am.

DFS, which operates German air traffic control, has detected a nationwide problem in data transmission, but it appears to be improving, reported Reuters quoting a spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that other airports, including Dusseldorf, could be affected.

In a post on X, the Frankfrut airport requested passengers to check the status of their flight on their airline’s website before traveling to the airport and allow extra time for your journey.

“Information regarding your flight is available on your airline’s website or by calling 01806-FRAINFO, as well as at https://frankfurt-airport.com," reads the statement on X.

