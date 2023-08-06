comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ News / World/  Freddie Mercury's Bohemian Rhapsody piano set to go on sale, expected to fetch over…
Back

Freddie Mercury's Bohemian Rhapsody piano set to go on sale, expected to fetch over…

 1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 11:17 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Freddie Mercury's piano used to compose Bohemian Rhapsody will be auctioned in September, along with other personal belongings.

Freddie Mercury's Yamaha G-2 baby grand piano, is pictured during a press preview ahead of the 'Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own' auctions, at Sotheby's auctioneers in London on August 3, 2023. The piano is set to realise in the region of GBP 2-3 million pounds (USD 2.5-3.8 Million dollars, EUR 2.4-3.5 million euros). Sotheby's are set to present the items over six auctions from September 6-11. (AFP)Premium
Freddie Mercury's Yamaha G-2 baby grand piano, is pictured during a press preview ahead of the 'Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own' auctions, at Sotheby's auctioneers in London on August 3, 2023. The piano is set to realise in the region of GBP 2-3 million pounds (USD 2.5-3.8 Million dollars, EUR 2.4-3.5 million euros). Sotheby's are set to present the items over six auctions from September 6-11. (AFP)

Freddie Mercury's piano, which was used to compose the famous song Bohemian Rhapsody, will be auctioned at Sotheby's London in September. More than 1,400 of Mercury's personal items will be on display in an exhibition dubbed 'Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own" in London from 4 August to 5 September. These items will then be sold at auction later that month.

Mercury's longtime partner Mary Austin was quoted by CNN as saying that the British singer saw the house as an extension of himself and kept it in immaculate condition. She goes on to say that Mercury never smoked or put a glass on the piano and made sure that others didn't either.

The report notes that the Yamaha G2 piano was purchased by Mercury in 1975 and could sell for anywhere between $2.5 million and $3.8 million when it goes up for auction next month. The piano moved with Mercury from house to house until the playback singer's death in 1991. Since then, the piano has rested in a sunny spot at the Garden Lodge in West London.

In addition to the piano, other items up for sale include Mercury's crown and royal cloak, handwritten manuscript lyrics for "We are the Champions", dazzling sequined skin-tight catsuits, leather jackets, a 1960s schoolbook and his personal art collections, which included works by Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Marc Chagall.

Sotheby's furniture and decorative arts specialist Thomas Williams told AP that it will probably be the "most democratic sale", with items such as the singer's chopsticks and sewing kit starting at around $125 each.

Much of Mercury's belongings were left to Mary Austin and have remained undisturbed in his west London mansion for over 30 years. However, in an interview earlier this year, Austin said she had decided to sell almost all of the items in order to close this very special chapter in her life and put her affairs in order.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 11:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout