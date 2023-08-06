Freddie Mercury's piano, which was used to compose the famous song Bohemian Rhapsody, will be auctioned at Sotheby's London in September. More than 1,400 of Mercury's personal items will be on display in an exhibition dubbed 'Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own" in London from 4 August to 5 September. These items will then be sold at auction later that month.

Mercury's longtime partner Mary Austin was quoted by CNN as saying that the British singer saw the house as an extension of himself and kept it in immaculate condition. She goes on to say that Mercury never smoked or put a glass on the piano and made sure that others didn't either.

The report notes that the Yamaha G2 piano was purchased by Mercury in 1975 and could sell for anywhere between $2.5 million and $3.8 million when it goes up for auction next month. The piano moved with Mercury from house to house until the playback singer's death in 1991. Since then, the piano has rested in a sunny spot at the Garden Lodge in West London.

In addition to the piano, other items up for sale include Mercury's crown and royal cloak, handwritten manuscript lyrics for "We are the Champions", dazzling sequined skin-tight catsuits, leather jackets, a 1960s schoolbook and his personal art collections, which included works by Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Marc Chagall.

Sotheby's furniture and decorative arts specialist Thomas Williams told AP that it will probably be the "most democratic sale", with items such as the singer's chopsticks and sewing kit starting at around $125 each.

Much of Mercury's belongings were left to Mary Austin and have remained undisturbed in his west London mansion for over 30 years. However, in an interview earlier this year, Austin said she had decided to sell almost all of the items in order to close this very special chapter in her life and put her affairs in order.

(With inputs from agencies)