06 Aug 2023 Freddie Mercury's Bohemian Rhapsody piano set to go on sale, expected to fetch over…
Freddie Mercury's piano used to compose Bohemian Rhapsody will be auctioned in September, along with other personal belongings.
Freddie Mercury's piano, which was used to compose the famous song Bohemian Rhapsody, will be auctioned at Sotheby's London in September. More than 1,400 of Mercury's personal items will be on display in an exhibition dubbed 'Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own" in London from 4 August to 5 September. These items will then be sold at auction later that month.