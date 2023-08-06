The report notes that the Yamaha G2 piano was purchased by Mercury in 1975 and could sell for anywhere between $2.5 million and $3.8 million when it goes up for auction next month. The piano moved with Mercury from house to house until the playback singer's death in 1991. Since then, the piano has rested in a sunny spot at the Garden Lodge in West London.

