‘Free trade deal with India is not on UK’s priority list post-Brexit’

In terms of the economics, all parts of the UK economy will face extra barriers to EU trade in the future. The initial projection is that the UK’s superior competitiveness in services will mean this sector is better prepared for these barriers than manufacturing, but we have to see how this will develop after January. Politically, the Conservative Party and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have done well out of this deal to seem united compared to the opposition Labour Party. For the EU, the member states most exposed to economic losses are Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, those closest to the UK. It seems the EU obtained more of what it wanted, in terms of protecting its markets from unfair competition, than the UK, though both are happy.