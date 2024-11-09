Freed Hamas hostage Mia Shem slams global inaction: ‘Where was the UN? Where was the Red Cross?’

  • Mia Shem, a former Hamas hostage, slams the Red Cross and the U.N. for failing to provide help during her 50-day ordeal in Gaza. Mia Shem recounts her harrowing captivity, while she suffered without medical care.

Ravi Hari
Published9 Nov 2024, 08:10 PM IST
Former Hamas hostage Mia Shem recounts her painful ordeal and questions the inaction of humanitarian organizations during her hostage in Gaza. (Image credit: New York Post)
Former Hamas hostage Mia Shem recounts her painful ordeal and questions the inaction of humanitarian organizations during her hostage in Gaza. (Image credit: New York Post)

Mia Shem, a former hostage of Hamas, made a statement during a press conference outside the United Nations National Security Council in New York on November 6, expressing her frustration with the lack of international support during her captivity.

Shem calls out global agencies: ‘Where was Red Cross and the UN?’

At the press conference, Shem recounted her harrowing experience, highlighting the absence of humanitarian aid during her detention, New York Post reported on November 8. “Not a single humanitarian agency saw me or treated me. Where was the Red Cross? Where was the U.N. demanding that they have access to us?” Shem was quoted as saying.

No medical help: Shem's ordeal with a gun to her head

Shem said she was wounded in her arm during her abduction at the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im and was left without medical attention for days. “For 50 days, I was kept alone, suffering from an unbearable pain in my hand, without any treatment,” she said, describing her ordeal as she was held in a dark room with a gun pointed at her head by a Hamas terrorist.

 

Shem, a 22-year-old dual Israeli-French national, was released from Gaza in a deal with Hamas in November 2023 after being held for 50 days.

Also Read | Israel’s endgame in Gaza: Finish off Hamas where the war started

Shem describes abuse in Palestinian home during hostage crisis

Shem’s statements to Channel 12, New York post stated, also revealed disturbing details about her captivity. She was held in the home of a Palestinian family where a man sexually harassed her, and a child taunted her with candy. This left her with the stark realization: “There are no innocents in Gaza, not even one.”

Also Read | Columbia University to pay ₹3 crore to Jewish student after ‘fart spray’ error

Call for action and accountability

At a conference held on November 5, organized by the Tel Aviv-based human rights organization Shurat HaDin, The Jerusalem Post reported, Shem spoke out about her experience and the ongoing plight of hostages. She urged the world, especially the U.S. government, to take action for the release of hostages still being held in Gaza. “I came here to cry out to the world and to the world’s greatest power to demand that the next president do everything in their power to free all the hostages,” Shem was quoted as saying.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war: Trump’s US election win brings little hope for Palestinians

UN and global inaction

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador, Danny Danon, also spoke at the press conference, denouncing the U.N. for its inaction. He condemned the global body’s “complete moral failure” and criticized the lack of condemnation toward Hamas. “While Shem was locked in a cage alongside other women, none of the U.N. bodies found the decency to condemn Hamas and demand the hostages’ release,” Danon stated.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 08:10 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldFreed Hamas hostage Mia Shem slams global inaction: ‘Where was the UN? Where was the Red Cross?’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.00-110.00
      Chennai
      79,381.00-110.00
      Delhi
      79,533.00-110.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.00-110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.