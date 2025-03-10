Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reflected on the Liberal Party's accomplishments over the past decade and looked ahead to the future, just hours before announcing his successor as party leader.

In his address at the Liberal Leadership Convention, Trudeau stated, “I am incredibly proud of what we've achieved over the past 10 years for the middle class and those working hard to join it.”

Watch the video here: As the Liberal Party enters a new era, Trudeau told the crowd that "there is a responsibility to ensure that Canada stays the best country on Earth! In one of his last speeches as Liberal leader and Canada's PM, he urged his supporters to keep fighting for Canada as hard as they can.

In one of his last speeches as Canada's PM and Liberal Party leader, Trudeau said, “Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given.”

He said, “None of those happened by accident. None of them will continue without effort.”

He also recalled how Canada's former PM, Lester B Pearson, 60 years back, raised the Canadian flag on Parliament Hill. He said, “Sixty years later, there are still so many more chapters to write. And I can tell you the world is looking to see what Canadians will do,” he added.

Trudeau reminisced about the Liberal Party being in a distant third place when he became leader in 2013. He remarked, "It's when you try to count us out that we Liberals show our true mettle." He also acknowledged two key individuals: Adam Scotti, his longtime photographer, and Katie Telford, his longtime chief of staff.

Both Scotti and Telford have stood by Trudeau for more than a decade.

Here's what Trudeau's daughter Ella-Grace said Justin Trudeau's daughter, Ella-Grace Trudeau, introduced her father by celebrating his accomplishments and speaking about his next chapter beyond politics.

She said, “Dad, I'm so proud of you.” Ella-Grace Trudeau spoke in French about handling safety concerns and “drama” and how she had to take care while choosing her friends. She said it was not easy having the country's PM as a father.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) greets his daughter Ella Grace after Mark Carney was elected as Canada's Liberal Leader and Prime Minister-elect during the election of the new Liberal Party leader, in Ottawa on March 9, 2025.

The event kicked off with speeches from the four candidates vying for the leadership position, all of which focused heavily on Trump's tariff and annexation threats.

The candidates in the leadership race include former central banker Mark Carney, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, former House leader and current MP Karina Gould, and Montreal business leader and former MP Frank Baylis, as reported by CBC News.

The individual chosen by the Liberal Party will take office as Canada's next Prime Minister after being sworn in by the Governor General. The leadership race began following Justin Trudeau's announcement in early January that he would step down after a growing revolt within his caucus and the resignation of Chrystia Freeland from the cabinet.

One of the first questions for the new leader will be whether they plan to immediately trigger an election or wait till parliament returns on March 24. A few days back, Trudeau announced he expects the transition to his successor to happen "in the coming days or week."