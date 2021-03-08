Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >French billionaire, whose family owned company makes Rafale planes, dies in helicopter crash

French billionaire, whose family owned company makes Rafale planes, dies in helicopter crash

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 22, 1977, Olivier Dassault (L), grandson of Marcel Dassault, poses after the flight of the 100th Falcon 10 (Myst�re 10) aircraft. - Olivier Dassault has died in the crash of his helicopter near Deauville, a parlamentiary source said on March 7, 2021. (Photo by - / AFP)
1 min read . 11:09 AM IST Staff Writer

Dassault was the eldest son of late French billionaire industrialist Serge Dassault, whose namesake Dassault Aviation, builds the Rafale warplanes and owns Le Figaro newspaper

French billionaire Olivier Dassault was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash, a police source said, with President Emmanuel Macron paying tribute to the 69-year old conservative politician.

French billionaire Olivier Dassault was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash, a police source said, with President Emmanuel Macron paying tribute to the 69-year old conservative politician.

Dassault was the eldest son of late French billionaire industrialist Serge Dassault, whose namesake Dassault Aviation, builds the Rafale warplanes and owns Le Figaro newspaper.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi metro: Entry, exit closed from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh

1 min read . 11:05 AM IST

Indian Army leases 4 Heron unmanned aerial vehicles from Israel

1 min read . 11:05 AM IST

China to crack down harder on fake African swine fever vaccines

1 min read . 10:58 AM IST

Escalating violence raises pressure for Myanmar sanctions

4 min read . 10:44 AM IST

Dassault was the eldest son of late French billionaire industrialist Serge Dassault, whose namesake Dassault Aviation, builds the Rafale warplanes and owns Le Figaro newspaper.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi metro: Entry, exit closed from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh

1 min read . 11:05 AM IST

Indian Army leases 4 Heron unmanned aerial vehicles from Israel

1 min read . 11:05 AM IST

China to crack down harder on fake African swine fever vaccines

1 min read . 10:58 AM IST

Escalating violence raises pressure for Myanmar sanctions

4 min read . 10:44 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

"Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, lawmaker, local elected official, reserve commander in the air force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country, to value its assets. His sudden death is a great loss. Thoughts on his family and loved ones," Macron said on Twitter.

The private helicopter crashed on Sunday afternoon in Normandy, where he has a holiday home, according to a police source. The pilot was also killed.

A lawmaker for the conservative Les Republicains party since 2002, Dassault was considered the 361st richest man in the world alongside his two brothers and sister, with wealth of about 6 billion euros ($7.15 billion) mostly inherited from his father, according to the 2020 Forbes rich list.

He stepped down from his role on the board of Dassault due to his political role to avoid any conflict of interest.

Olivier, seen as the favourite of founder Marcel, was once considered favoured to succeed Serge at the head of the family holding, but that role went to former Dassault Aviation CEO Charles Edelstenne.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Great sadness at the news of the sudden passing of Olivier Dassault," Valerie Pecresse, a conservative politician who is president of the Paris region, said on Twitter.

"A businessman, but also a renowned photographer, he had a passion for politics in his blood, rooted in his department of Oise. My warm thoughts to his family."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.