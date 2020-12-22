French citizens can return home from UK with negative Covid test: Report

French citizens can return home from UK with negative Covid test: Report1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 08:18 PM IST
France and several other countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain
French borders with Britain will remain closed for UK citizens for now, but French citizens can come home from Britain from Wednesday, provided they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test, BFM television reported on Tuesday without citing a source.
France and several other countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and stranding many French citizens in Britain.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
