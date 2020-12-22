Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >French citizens can return home from UK with negative Covid test: Report
Photo: AP

French citizens can return home from UK with negative Covid test: Report

1 min read . 08:18 PM IST Geert De Clercq , Reuters

France and several other countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain

French borders with Britain will remain closed for UK citizens for now, but French citizens can come home from Britain from Wednesday, provided they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test, BFM television reported on Tuesday without citing a source.

French borders with Britain will remain closed for UK citizens for now, but French citizens can come home from Britain from Wednesday, provided they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test, BFM television reported on Tuesday without citing a source.

France and several other countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and stranding many French citizens in Britain.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden to address COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions

2 min read . 08:50 PM IST

UK eyes Covid programs to help business in no-deal Brexit

3 min read . 08:40 PM IST

Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot

1 min read . 08:37 PM IST

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe'

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST

France and several other countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and stranding many French citizens in Britain.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden to address COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions

2 min read . 08:50 PM IST

UK eyes Covid programs to help business in no-deal Brexit

3 min read . 08:40 PM IST

Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot

1 min read . 08:37 PM IST

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe'

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.