French citizens can return home from UK with negative Covid test: Report

France and several other countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain

French borders with Britain will remain closed for UK citizens for now, but French citizens can come home from Britain from Wednesday, provided they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test, BFM television reported on Tuesday without citing a source.

