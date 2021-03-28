1 min read.Updated: 28 Mar 2021, 10:11 PM ISTReuters
There were 4,872 ICU patients being treated for COVID-19, up from 4,791 on Saturday, the data showed
That was close to a mid-November peak during France's second wave of the virus though well below a high of about 7,000 in April last year
France on Sunday recorded a further rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units to a new high for this year, health ministry data showed, as doctors warned a third wave of infections could soon overwhelm hospitals.
There were 4,872 ICU patients being treated for COVID-19, up from 4,791 on Saturday, the data showed. That was close to a mid-November peak during France's second wave of the virus though well below a high of about 7,000 in April last year.