Owing to labour shortage, the French government is looking into special residency permits for workers without papers who are already in the country and working in sectors that are stressed in terms of workforce. The measures were announced by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt.

Dussopt told French Newspaper Le Monde, as cited by InfoMigrants, the goal of the measure "is for those who work in sectors under tension, particularly in construction, to be able to access the possibility of staying on the territory without depending on their employer." He also added that it would inverse the power dynamic between employers who benefited from keeping their employees in an illegal situation.

The measures will alleviate the status for some of those who have been employed for years but whose presence on French territory remains illegal, experts pointed out.

What is meant by professions 'under strain'?

In 2008, the French government created a list called sectors "under strain" divided by regions and it was last updated in 2021.

"There are professions on the list which have become obsolete, jobs like 'electrician' which are too general and new kinds of work in the technology sector which have not yet been taken into account," pointed out Jean-Christophe Dumont, Chief of International Migration Division at the OECD.

The success of the measure depends on the jobs included in the list. For example, the list needs to be updated prioritising jobs in the green sector, or linked to clean energy etc.

Will it benefit everyone concerned?

The law might not be beneficial for all workers ‘without the papers’ as all of them might not be working in 'sectors under strain'. For example, there are many such labourers who work in the hotel industry like waiters and housekeeping staff. And the government is yet to make a decision on whether such professions will be included under the 'sectors under strain'.

Secondly, if the measures are short, i.e. it is applicable for only a year or two, they will in no way improve the lives of the ‘illegal’ migrants workers

Will it stop under the table work?

Will the measure reduce work on the black market? Once again, everything is in the details. "We don’t know if this is the end of the Valls Circular (a previous measure for migrants to gain residency status) and we still don’t know which jobs are 'under strain'," said Dumont told- InfoMigrants