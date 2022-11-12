French immigration: Residence permits to workers in sectors ‘under strain’ soon. All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 05:45 PM IST
The success of the measure depends on the jobs included in the sectors ‘under strain’ list
Owing to labour shortage, the French government is looking into special residency permits for workers without papers who are already in the country and working in sectors that are stressed in terms of workforce. The measures were announced by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt.