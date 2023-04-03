French minister Marlene Schiappa slammed for appearing on Playboy magazine cover3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 01:12 PM IST
The decision has irritated some colleagues in the government which has been battling strikes and increasingly violent demonstrations against plans to raise the retirement age by two years
Can posing for Playboy be a feminist statement? A French government minister thinks so and has defended her decision to appear -- clothed -- on the front cover of the notorious magazine.
