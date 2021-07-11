Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >French minister rules out new strict lockdown as Delta spreads

French minister rules out new strict lockdown as Delta spreads

Premium
As more people are vaccinated, from September some Covid tests may not be reimbursed
2 min read . 04:24 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The country could reintroduce limits on the number of people allowed in bars, restaurants in others venue and extend the use of the so-called “health pass,” junior minister for European affairs Clement Beaune said on Europe 1 radio Sunday

France must “live with the virus" rather than count on a new lockdown to contain the spread of a new variant of Covid-19, a key ally of President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of a presidential address.

France must “live with the virus" rather than count on a new lockdown to contain the spread of a new variant of Covid-19, a key ally of President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of a presidential address.

The country could reintroduce limits on the number of people allowed in bars, restaurants in others venue and extend the use of the so-called “health pass," junior minister for European affairs Clement Beaune said on Europe 1 radio Sunday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The country could reintroduce limits on the number of people allowed in bars, restaurants in others venue and extend the use of the so-called “health pass," junior minister for European affairs Clement Beaune said on Europe 1 radio Sunday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“We must live with the virus, and this means we don’t close everything again and positions aren’t as hard as they used to be, because we have the vaccine," Beaune said.

In his speech on Monday evening, Macron is expected to ring the alarm about the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant in France. He’s also expected to outline his priorities for the rest of his mandate, including whether he’ll go ahead with his controversial pension reform proposal before his term ends in May 2022.

Macron Weighs Pension Reform Before Bastille Day (1)

Delaying an overhaul of pensions by six months “wouldn’t be such a big deal," Beaune said. “When and where -- this is the president’s decision and it will depend on the health situation."

Beaune called the recent setback of Macron’s party in regional elections last month a “big defeat" but said it was “not a referendum on the pension reform."

As more people are vaccinated, from September some Covid tests may not be reimbursed, and more activities may be conditioned on having a pass that proves a person has tested negative or been immunized, he said.

`

Beaune also warned that the situation was “worrying" in Spain and Portugal given the spread of the new variant, and urged Malta to rescind its decision to close its borders to travelers who aren’t fully vaccinated.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!