French PM Edouard Philippe to present plan to unwind lockdown on Tuesday1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2020, 12:58 AM IST
Prime minister's statement next week will be followed by a debate and a vote
Prime minister's statement next week will be followed by a debate and a vote
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will present the government's plan to unwind the country's lockdown to parliament on Tuesday, his office said on Saturday.
The prime minister's statement next week will be followed by a debate and a vote.
The lockdown ordered by President Emmanuel Macron has been in place since March 17 to slow the spread of the coronavirus and is due to be lifted on May 11.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated