French PM offers to tweak pension overhaul for conservatives backing
French PM Elisabeth Borne on Sunday offered to tweak the planned pension overhaul in order to get conservatives backing for the reform in parliament
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne offered on Sunday to soften a planned pension overhaul to let some people who started work early also retire early in order to win conservatives support for the reform in parliament.
