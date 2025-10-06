French PM Sebastien Lecornu resigns, a day after unveiling new cabinet; stock market sinks

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned on Monday, 6 October, barely a day after unveiling a new Cabinet, plunging the country into fresh political turmoil and sending shocks through financial markets. The news was reported by BFM TV, citing unidentified government officials.

Advertisement

Macron's opponents immediately tried to capitalize on the shocking resignation, with far-right National Rally calling on him to either call for new snap elections or resign. On the far left, France Unbowed also asked for Macron's departure.

Also Read | Macron says a tanker off France is linked to Russias shadow oil fleet

Why did Lecornu resign so quickly? President Emmanuel Macron’s office had unveiled the new Cabinet on Sunday, 5 October, with Lecornu tasked with the difficult mission of securing support for the 2026 budget in a deeply divided Parliament.

However, the largely unchanged ministerial lineup faced immediate criticism across the political spectrum. “I despair of this circus,” tweeted Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the reappointed minister for ecology, reflecting frustration within government ranks.

Critics particularly questioned Lecornu’s decision to bring back former finance minister Bruno Le Maire to serve as Defence Minister, citing concerns over his prior record when France’s public deficit soared.

Advertisement

Other key ministers, including Bruno Retailleau (Interior), Jean-Noël Barrot (Foreign Affairs), and Gérald Darmanin (Justice), remained largely unchanged.

What impact does this have on French politics and Stock Market? The resignation of the French PM compounds political instability that has persisted since President Macron’s snap elections last year, which resulted in a fragmented legislature.

Far-right and left-wing lawmakers now hold over 320 seats at the National Assembly, while centrists and allied conservatives hold 210.

Lecornu had pledged to avoid using a special constitutional power to push budgets through Parliament without a vote, vowing instead to negotiate with lawmakers across the political spectrum. His sudden departure raises uncertainty over whether a consensus can be achieved for the upcoming 2026 austerity budget.

Advertisement

The Paris stock market reacted sharply to Lecornu’s resignation. The CAC-40 index of leading French companies fell nearly 2% by 0800 GMT, reflecting investor anxiety over the political instability.

“The resignation rattled investors, sending the CAC-40 index plunging,” reports note, highlighting concerns over France’s economic direction.

Also Read | Who can save France now?

Who were the key figures in the short-lived Cabinet? Bruno Le Maire – Former Finance Minister, appointed Defence Minister

Roland Lescure – Economy portfolio, tasked with delivering the austerity budget

Bruno Retailleau – Interior Minister

Jean-Noël Barrot – Foreign Minister

Gérald Darmanin – Justice Minister Lecornu’s Cabinet included a total of 18 names, with further appointments expected. Many ministers, however, became caretaker ministers, managing day-to-day affairs without having been formally installed.