The French Police surrounded the Iran consulate in Paris on Friday before arresting a man threatening to blow himself up. Witnesses had earlier seen the suspect entering the premises while “carrying a grenade or an explosive belt". An elite police unit was mobilised after the consulate requested an intervention and the whole neighbourhood around the consulate in 16th district was cordoned off.

