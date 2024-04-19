French police surround Iran consulate in Paris, arrest man threatening to blow himself up
French Police arrested a man threatening to blow himself up at the Iran consulate in Paris. An elite police unit was mobilised after the suspect was seen entering the premises with a grenade or explosive belt.
The French Police surrounded the Iran consulate in Paris on Friday before arresting a man threatening to blow himself up. Witnesses had earlier seen the suspect entering the premises while “carrying a grenade or an explosive belt". An elite police unit was mobilised after the consulate requested an intervention and the whole neighbourhood around the consulate in 16th district was cordoned off.