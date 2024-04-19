Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  French police surround Iran consulate in Paris, arrest man threatening to blow himself up

French police surround Iran consulate in Paris, arrest man threatening to blow himself up

Livemint

French Police arrested a man threatening to blow himself up at the Iran consulate in Paris. An elite police unit was mobilised after the suspect was seen entering the premises with a grenade or explosive belt.

French police surround Iran consulate in Paris, arrest man threatening to blow himself up

The French Police surrounded the Iran consulate in Paris on Friday before arresting a man threatening to blow himself up. Witnesses had earlier seen the suspect entering the premises while “carrying a grenade or an explosive belt". An elite police unit was mobilised after the consulate requested an intervention and the whole neighbourhood around the consulate in 16th district was cordoned off.

