French President Emmanuel Macron starts China trip; here's what's on agenda

French President Emmanuel Macron starts China trip; here's what's on agenda3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 07:53 AM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will be expected to take a firm stand firm on Ukraine during talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
French President Emmanuel Macron was due in Beijing on Wednesday for a visit in which he hopes to dissuade China from supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while also forging closer ties with a crucial trade partner.
