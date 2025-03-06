French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said Russia was a threat to France and Europe, warning that the Kremlin is expanding its army with thousands of additional tanks and hundreds of jets.

In a televised address, Macron took note of the war in Ukraine.

“Russia has become, at the moment I am speaking to you and for the years to come, a threat to France and Europe... It would be madness to remain a spectator in this world of danger,” he said.

He further warned that Russia is now spending 40% of its state budget in military spending.

“Moscow plans to further expand its army, with 3,000 additional tanks and 300 fighter jets,” Macron said.

The French President also questioned whether Russia would stop at that.

He said that Russia “did not seem to know borders” after its invasion of Ukraine.

“Who can believe that today's Russia will stop at Ukraine,” he asked, while noting that peace can only return to Europe if the Russian threat is pacified.

“Peace will return to Europe through a pacified Russia,” he said.

Macron open to discuss nuclear deterrent deal Ahead of a special European Union summit on Thursday, Emmanuel Macron said he will discuss with European allies the possibility of using France's nuclear deterrent to protect countries of the continent from the Russian threat.

He revealed that he had decided “to open the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent by our (nuclear) deterrent.”

France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.

US changes stance Macron's comments comes days after US President Donald Trump seemingly changed the country's stance on the war in Ukraine, withdrawing support from the country.

Macron said that the French were “legitimately worried” about the start of a "new era" after Trump began his second stint in the White House.

“I want to believe that the United States will stay by our side but we have to be prepared for that not to be the case,” he said.

European NATO allies have for decades counted on a powerful US deterrent.