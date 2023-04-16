French President Emmanuel Macron has signed a pension bill into law that will increase the retirement age by two years, despite facing widespread protests throughout the country, according to a report from Al Jazeera on Saturday.

The legislation, which has been the subject of significant opposition for months, was approved by France's Constitutional Council on Friday, even though it was passed through parliament without a final vote.

The Constitutional Council, composed of nine members, has given its approval to crucial reform measures, including increasing the retirement age to 64 and extending the number of years of employment required for a full pension. The Council determined that the legislation is in accordance with French law.

According to Al Jazeera, implementing the bill became the biggest challenge of President Macron's second term due to the significant public opposition to the proposed changes and his declining personal popularity.

Among the nine minor proposals that were rejected during the discussions were a specific contract for older workers and a requirement for large corporations to disclose the number of employees over the age of 55.

The reforms were approved by parliament on March 16 through a mechanism that circumvented a vote by Members of Parliament, which sparked widespread protests across the country. Despite facing two no-confidence motions on March 20, the government considered the reforms as adopted by parliament.

According to France24, the reforms will only become law after being validated by the Constitutional Council. The Council has the authority to remove or modify any parts of the legislation that are deemed unconstitutional or not in line with the country's constitution.

Before the verdict, protesters opposed President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64 marched in cities and villages throughout France.

The citizens of France have been a part of the months-long protest movement against the pension reform that has sent social tensions spiralling in France and Macron and his government refuse to give way.

