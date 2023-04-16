French President Macron signs pension reform into law amid heavy protest2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 08:22 AM IST
- Among the nine minor proposals that were rejected during the discussions were a specific contract for older workers and a requirement for large corporations to disclose the number of employees over the age of 55.
French President Emmanuel Macron has signed a pension bill into law that will increase the retirement age by two years, despite facing widespread protests throughout the country, according to a report from Al Jazeera on Saturday.
