French President Macron to visit India from Feb 17 to 19

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India from February 17 to 19, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

During his three-day visit to India, Macron will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides attending the AI Impact summit.

“The French President will participate in the AI ImpactSummit being hosted by India in New Delhi next week,” said the MEA statement.

Both the leaders will hold talks on strengthening bilateral ties across a wide spectrum of areas, the MEA said in a statement.

Earlier, President Macron visited India from 25 to 26 January 2024 to take part as guest of honour in India’s Republic Day celebrations at the invitation of Modi.

PM Modi and Macron will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The two leaders will also visit Mumbai to jointly inaugurate the 'India-France Year of Innovation', the MEA said.