French president reaffirms Brigitte Macron is a woman; to present ‘scientific evidence’ to clear ‘upsetting’ rumours

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed that his wife, Brigitte, is a woman and has offered to present photographic and “scientific evidence” to a US court to clear the “upsetting” rumours.

This comes after right-wing influencer Candace Owens promoted her belief that Brigitte Macron was born male.

A BBC report, citing Macron's lawyer, said that the couple will present the documentation in a defamation suit they filed against Candace in July. The influencer's lawyers have responded with a motion to dismiss the claim.

Here's what Macron's lawyer said: At the BBC's Fame Under Fire podcast, Macrons' lawyer, Tom Clare, said Brigitte Macron had found the claims “incredibly upsetting,” and that they were a “distraction” to the French president.

“I don't want to suggest that it somehow has thrown him off his game. But just like anybody who is juggling a career and a family life as well, when your family is under attack, it wears on you,” Clare said. “And he's not immune from that because he's the president of a country.”

The lawyer said there would be an “expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature” without disclosing its exact nature. Clare said the couple were prepared to demonstrate fully “both generically and specifically” that the allegations are false.

“It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself to put this type of proof forward,” he said.

The lawyer sympathetically said that Brigitte Macron will have to subject herself to the process in a “very public way”. “But she's willing to do it. She is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight.”

“If that unpleasantness and that discomfort that she has of opening herself up in that way is what it takes to set a record straight and stop this, she's 100% ready to meet that burden,” he added.

Tom Clare also told the BBC that the Macrons would present the pictures of Brigitte pregnant and raising her children in court “where there are rules and standards.”

What did Candace Owens claim? Candace Owens, a former commentator for conservative US outlet Daily Wire, is now an influencer with millions of followers on social media.

She has repeatedly promoted her view that Brigitte Macron is a man on her channel. In March 2024, she claimed she would stake her “entire professional reputation” on the allegation.

Where did these rumours originate from? The allegation originated in fringe online spaces years earlier, notably through a 2021 YouTube video by French bloggers Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey.

The Macrons initially won a defamation case in France against Roy and Rey in 2024, but that ruling was overturned on appeal in 2025 on freedom of expression grounds, not on the basis of truth.