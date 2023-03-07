French strikes escalate campaign against Macron’s pension overhaul
- Workers push back against president’s plan to raise retirement age.
PARIS—Workers across France walked off the job and took to the streets Tuesday, kicking off what unions are touting as an open-ended standoff with President Emmanuel Macron over his plans to raise the retirement age.
Tuesday’s mobilization marks an escalation in the campaign to stop Mr. Macron’s overhaul. The French leader has withstood several daylong strikes since the start of the year, with two demonstrations each drawing as many as a million protesters.
Some of France’s biggest unions, including the far-left CGT, have organized Tuesday’s protest as the start of a protracted rolling strike. That threatens to paralyze the country for days or even weeks as unions seek to force Mr. Macron to reverse course on his pension overhaul.
“This is the first day of a new phase with new marching orders: Halt the country," said CGT leader Philippe Martinez on Tuesday.
Teachers, train drivers, nurses, oil-refinery staff and other workers marched in demonstrations from Paris to Marseille. Public transportation was severely curtailed Tuesday, and many schools across the country were forced to shut down. Trains to Germany and Spain came to a halt, and those to and from the U.K. were reduced by a third, according to national railway company SNCF. Hundreds of domestic and international flights were canceled.
Mr. Macron’s push to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 is the centerpiece of his plan to revamp the country’s pension system. The overhaul was one of the main planks of Mr. Macron’s re-election campaign last year. He has argued that it is the only way to preserve France’s pension system without raising taxes or increasing the country’s debt.
The last time Mr. Macron attempted to change the pension system, he triggered the longest transportation strike in French history. In 2019, Mr. Macron didn’t opt for a mandatory increase of the retirement age. Instead, he wanted to streamline France’s 42 different state-pension plans, which vary in retirement age and income, into one universal system, and introduce bonuses and penalties to encourage people to work until age 64.
Workers responded back then with a rolling strike that brought France to a near standstill for seven weeks. Mr. Macron faced down the protesters as cash-strapped employees eventually returned to work. But he was forced to shelve his plans when the country went into lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This time, unions have pledged to dig in for a prolonged fight, saying the new measures will penalize workers who started working at a young age. More than a million people took to the streets earlier this year in some of the largest protests in the country in decades.
“The president cannot remain deaf," said Laurent Berger, secretary-general of CFDT, one of France’s largest unions, on Monday. Mr. Berger later said unions will meet Tuesday evening to decide whether to extend their strike further into the week.
In France, the government taxes workers and employers to fund pension checks for retirees. As people live longer and the population grows older, the ratio of workers to retirees has decreased, putting the system under stress.
Polls show the French public remains firmly opposed to Mr. Macron’s pension overhaul. A survey of 1,000 people conducted on March 6 by polling firm Elabe showed 67% were against the proposed measures.
Opposition parties have also pledged to block the government’s plans.
Mr. Macron’s party, Renaissance, in June lost the majority that allowed the French president to steamroll the opposition during his first five years in office, after left-wing and far-right parties gained ground in legislative elections.
Mr. Macron is seeking support from the conservative party Les Républicains to pass the pension bill, which is currently before the Senate. But Les Républicains lawmakers remain divided over the proposed overhaul.
Without a majority, Mr. Macron’s government could invoke special powers under the French Constitution and pass the overhaul by decree. But such a move would give political ammunition to opposition parties, including the ascendant forces of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who have criticized Mr. Macron for what they say is a top-down approach.
So far, the government has shown no sign of backing down. On Monday, French Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt said the pension overhaul was necessary.
“France is not an island," he said speaking on national TV, adding that other countries in Europe have recently increased the retirement age. Spanish and German workers will retire at 67 by 2027 and 2031, respectively.
