French student protests escalate: Up to 500 schools to remain closed on Monday, 5 October

Up to 500 high schools across France will be partly or completely closed on Monday, 5 October, as a nationwide student protest movement over deteriorating school conditions continues to escalate.

Why have the schools been closed? Education Minister Edouard Geffray said on Sunday that lessons would be “totally or partly suspended” at between 400 and 500 schools because security conditions could not be guaranteed. The figure is broadly in line with Friday, when about 400 high schools were closed amid blockades and clashes.

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French high school and university students face off with French riot police face amid clashes during a protest to demand the hiring of substitute teachers, increased resources and better learning conditions, and to support the ongoing high-school student movement in the Seine-Saint-Denis department, in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, October 1, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

Geffray also said 24 schools had been “burned or ransacked” since the movement began. The minister said 78 education staff had been injured during the unrest, according to French newspaper Le Parisien.

Also Read | Why are around 400 schools shut in France as student protests spread nationwide?

The closures come after protests that began in the Paris region spread rapidly across France. Teenagers have blocked school entrances, disrupted lessons and gathered outside campuses, with some demonstrations turning into confrontations with riot police.

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Authorities say the unrest has involved fires, vandalism and attacks on police and school staff. Reuters reported that around 5,000 people, most of them teenagers, had been arrested nationwide since Monday, while more than 600 police officers had also been injured.

The protests, however, did not begin with demands for confrontation. Students have been raising concerns about the conditions in which they are expected to study.

What are the students' grievances? Their grievances include overcrowded classrooms, a shortage of teachers and substitute staff, ageing or poorly maintained school buildings and long school days.

Students have also complained about uncomfortable classroom temperatures during heatwaves and the pressures created by France’s university admissions system.

A high school student, wrapped in a flag of France, holds a placard which reads as 'You created that generation, own it' during a gathering amid a nationwide protest movement over school conditions in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on October 4, 2026. Up to 500 schools across France will be totally or partly closed on October 5 due to the protests by teenage pupils that have shaken the country. movement. The teens at French high schools, known as lyc�es, say that their studies are being ruined by high teacher absences, overlong school days and dilapidated facilities as well as other grievances. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

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Reuters reported that pupils in disadvantaged areas have particularly highlighted inequalities in education. Some students said they had been forced to sit exams despite missing lessons because teachers were unavailable.

The government has acknowledged that several of the students’ complaints are legitimate but has drawn a firm distinction between peaceful demonstrations and the violence that has accompanied some of the protests.

What do the authorities have to say about this? French officials have condemned what they describe as “urban violence”, while authorities have also alleged that outside groups, including elements of the hard-left, are exploiting or attempting to take control of the movement. Representatives of the France Unbowed party have rejected those accusations.

The government has urged parents to prevent their children from taking part in violent protests. Paris police chief Patrice Faure said the movement had become “out of control” and called for a return to peaceful demonstrations.

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A spokesman of students addresses high school students during a general assembly as they gather amid a nationwide protest movement over school conditions in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on October 4, 2026. Up to 500 schools across France will be totally or partly closed on October 5 due to the protests by teenage pupils that have shaken the country. movement. The teens at French high schools, known as lyc�es, say that their studies are being ruined by high teacher absences, overlong school days and dilapidated facilities as well as other grievances. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Despite the escalation, student unions are planning further demonstrations this week, while teachers’ unions have also announced industrial action. The continued unrest is therefore expected to put further pressure on President Emmanuel Macron’s government to address concerns over school conditions while restoring order around affected institutions.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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