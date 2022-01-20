Four bird flu outbreaks have hit France and especially the southwest since 2015, with 3.5 million poultry killed last winter.
Measures like quarantines at times of potential contact with migrating wild birds, and reduced densities at duck farms, "were necessary, but haven't been enough," said Herve Dupouy, a duck farmer and a farmers' union leader in Landes.
"We're desperate, farmers' morale is poor. How can we look to the future beyond the situation we're experiencing, with dead animals on our farms?" he said.
