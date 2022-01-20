French to cull over 1 million birds to fight surging bird flu outbreak

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Four bird flu outbreaks have hit France and especially the southwest since 2015, with 3.5 million poultry killed last winter.
Measures like quarantines at times of potential contact with migrating wild birds, and reduced densities at duck farms, "were necessary, but haven't been enough," said Herve Dupouy, a duck farmer and a farmers' union leader in Landes.
"We're desperate, farmers' morale is poor. How can we look to the future beyond the situation we're experiencing, with dead animals on our farms?" he said.
