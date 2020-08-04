Home >News >world >French top scientific body sees second wave of COVID-19 in autumn or winter
People wearing protective face masks (REUTERS)
People wearing protective face masks (REUTERS)

French top scientific body sees second wave of COVID-19 in autumn or winter

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2020, 03:16 PM IST Henri-Pierre Andre , Benoit Van Overstraeten , Reuters

  • French scientists had predicted some grim consequences in the future as country could suffer from severe second wave of pandemic during the winters
  • They have also said that it highly depends on public and there adherence to protective norms

PARIS : France's top scientific body said a second wave of the coronavirus was "highly likely" this autumn or winter as the country grapples with a marked increase of new cases of the disease over the past two weeks.

"France has the situation under control but it is precarious with a surge of virus circulation this summer. The short term future of the pandemic mainly lies in the hands of the population," the scientific committee on the disease said in a statement published by the Health Ministry's website.

"It is highly likely that we will experience a second epidemic wave this autumn or winter."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

