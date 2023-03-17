Fresh cases against Imran Khan, close aide; Mehbooba Mufti says situation in India no different from Pak. Top updates4 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 07:12 AM IST
Seeing the situation in Pakistan, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Mehbooba Mufti compared the situation in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370. She also cited example of former Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who has been arrested by CBI during its probe into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.
In the midst of the non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case, the Pakistan federal capital police has now booked former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his close aide, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, along with dozens of supporters in three separate cases pertaining to terrorism, Dawn has reported.
