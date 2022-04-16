Fresh COVID curbs imposed in China as cases rise in Shanghai

Fresh COVID curbs imposed in China as cases rise in Shanghai2 min read . 16 Apr 2022
- A 14-day lockdown has been announced in Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Apple Inc supplier Foxconn.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As Shanghai and some other areas reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, China imposed more restrictions to keep up its "dynamic clearance" approach to stamp out Omicron.
As Shanghai and some other areas reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, China imposed more restrictions to keep up its "dynamic clearance" approach to stamp out Omicron.
A 14-day lockdown has been announced in Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Apple Inc supplier Foxconn. Meanwhile, in northwestern China, the city of Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unncessary trips outside their residential compounds and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace. However, an official stated that lockdown will not be imposed in Xian.
A 14-day lockdown has been announced in Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Apple Inc supplier Foxconn. Meanwhile, in northwestern China, the city of Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unncessary trips outside their residential compounds and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace. However, an official stated that lockdown will not be imposed in Xian.
The lingering and widening restrictions highlight broad supply chain disruptions that are seen likely to lead to delays in shipments from companies including Apple.
The lingering and widening restrictions highlight broad supply chain disruptions that are seen likely to lead to delays in shipments from companies including Apple.
Economists also say the curbs will weigh on the country's economic growth rate this year.
Economists also say the curbs will weigh on the country's economic growth rate this year.
China's central bank on Friday evening cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, aiming to cushion a sharp slowdown in growth.
China's central bank on Friday evening cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, aiming to cushion a sharp slowdown in growth.
On Friday, the chief of Chinese electric car marker Xpeng said that automakers may have to suspend production next month if suppliers in Shanghai and surrounding areas cannot resume work.
On Friday, the chief of Chinese electric car marker Xpeng said that automakers may have to suspend production next month if suppliers in Shanghai and surrounding areas cannot resume work.
The city of Suzhou, near Shanghai, said on Saturday that all employees capable of working from home must do so, and residential compounds and company campuses should avoid unnecessary entry of people and vehicles. It has reported more than 500 infections in its latest outbreak.
The city of Suzhou, near Shanghai, said on Saturday that all employees capable of working from home must do so, and residential compounds and company campuses should avoid unnecessary entry of people and vehicles. It has reported more than 500 infections in its latest outbreak.
At the Zhengzhou facility, only personnel with valid passes, health codes and proof of negative COVID tests will be able to leave the zone during the period, although "special vehicles" will be able to travel normally for work reasons, economic zone authorities said in a post on an official WeChat instant messaging account.
At the Zhengzhou facility, only personnel with valid passes, health codes and proof of negative COVID tests will be able to leave the zone during the period, although "special vehicles" will be able to travel normally for work reasons, economic zone authorities said in a post on an official WeChat instant messaging account.
Foxconn, the trade name of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , referred Reuters to its statement on Thursday which said that its Zhengzhou facility was cooperating with the government's epidemic control work, and that plant operations were normal.
Foxconn, the trade name of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , referred Reuters to its statement on Thursday which said that its Zhengzhou facility was cooperating with the government's epidemic control work, and that plant operations were normal.
Overall, China reported 24,791 new coronavirus cases on April 15, of which 3,896 were symptomatic and 20,895 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
Overall, China reported 24,791 new coronavirus cases on April 15, of which 3,896 were symptomatic and 20,895 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.