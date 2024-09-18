Fresh explosions in Lebanon: 3 killed, several injured as walkie talkies explode in Beirut day after pager attacks

At least three people were killed and several people were injured in fresh explosions in Lebanon on Wednesday as walkie-talkies exploded in Beirut.
The explosions took place a day after pager attacks.
One explosions in an hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated at the site of a funeral for three Hezbollah members and a child killed in pagers explosions.
Devices also exploded inside two cars in the area, reported AFP.
Hezbollah's Al Manar TV reported explosions in multiple areas of Lebanon.
