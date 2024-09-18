Fresh explosions in Lebanon: 3 killed, several injured as walkie talkies explode in Beirut day after pager attacks

  Walkie talkies explode in Beirut day after pager attacks, several people injured.

Published18 Sep 2024, 08:18 PM IST
People gather as smoke rises from a mobile shop in Sidon, Lebanon September 18, 2024.
People gather as smoke rises from a mobile shop in Sidon, Lebanon September 18, 2024. (REUTERS)

At least three people were killed and several people were injured in fresh explosions in Lebanon on Wednesday as walkie-talkies exploded in Beirut.

The explosions took place a day after pager attacks.

One explosions in an hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated at the site of a funeral for three Hezbollah members and a child killed in pagers explosions.

Devices also exploded inside two cars in the area, reported AFP.

Hezbollah's Al Manar TV reported explosions in multiple areas of Lebanon.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 08:18 PM IST
