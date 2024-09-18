At least three people were killed and several people were injured in fresh explosions in Lebanon on Wednesday as walkie-talkies exploded in Beirut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The explosions took place a day after pager attacks.

One explosions in an hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated at the site of a funeral for three Hezbollah members and a child killed in pagers explosions.

Devices also exploded inside two cars in the area, reported AFP.