Fresh explosions reported in Iran; Israel says air force destroyed radar installation near Tehran

Israel-Iran War: Sounds of fresh explosions were heard coming from the northern part of Iran, with Israel confirming that it had struck a radar installation near Tehran.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the development, while several Iranian media outlets reported that sounds of explosions were heard in the north.

This comes hours after US President Donald Trump said an Iran-Israel ceasefire was now "in effect".

The Etemad and Ham Mihan newspapers said explosions were heard and air defences were activated in Babol and Babolsar, two towns about 200 kilometres (124 miles) northeast of Tehran on the Caspian Sea.

Israel said that the strike was in response to Iran's violation of the ceasefire, while informing that it refrained from further strikes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Donald Trump.

“Following President Trump’s conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel refrained from additional attacks,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Israel-Iran ceasefire falters A possible ceasefire between Israel and Iran saw a falter when Tel Aviv accused its neighbour of violating it by launching missiles into its airspace. Israel alleged that the attack happened after the ceasefire was supposed to come into effect and promised retaliation.

However, Iran's military denied the accusations, its state media reported even as sounds of explosions boomed and sirens blared across the northern region of Israel in the morning.

An Israeli military spokesperson further said that two Iranian missiles were intercepted.