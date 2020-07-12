CHENNAI : After a gap of a few days, the number of COVID-19 cases shot past the 4,000 mark on Sunday in Tamil Nadu with 4,244 fresh infections being reported, taking the tally to 1,38,470, the health department said. Sixty eight fatalities pushed the death count to 1,966, it said in a bulletin. Tamil Nadu had reported 4,343 cases on July 2, 4,329 on July 3 and 4,280 on July 4. The bulletin said the number of recoveries continued to remain significant as 3,617 people were discharged after recovery. Cumulatively, 89,532 patients have been discharged following treatment till date, while active cases, including those in isolation, stood at 46,969, the bulletin said. A total of 16,09,448 samples have been tested to date, of which 42,531 were on Sunday alone, it said Chennai continued to record a dip on the number of fresh cases as 1,168 people tested positive for the virus totalling 77,338 till date.