Home >News >world >Fresh spike of 4,244 COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths in Tamil Nadu
Heath workers and technicians work before Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami's visit to the newly converted COVID-19 care centre

Fresh spike of 4,244 COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths in Tamil Nadu

1 min read . 08:09 PM IST PTI

  • State tally has crossed the mark of 1.38 lakh cases in the state, while total COVID-19 casualties
  • Almost 3,100 people recovered in 24 hours with total recoveries reaching at around 89,500

CHENNAI : After a gap of a few days, the number of COVID-19 cases shot past the 4,000 mark on Sunday in Tamil Nadu with 4,244 fresh infections being reported, taking the tally to 1,38,470, the health department said. Sixty eight fatalities pushed the death count to 1,966, it said in a bulletin. Tamil Nadu had reported 4,343 cases on July 2, 4,329 on July 3 and 4,280 on July 4. The bulletin said the number of recoveries continued to remain significant as 3,617 people were discharged after recovery. Cumulatively, 89,532 patients have been discharged following treatment till date, while active cases, including those in isolation, stood at 46,969, the bulletin said. A total of 16,09,448 samples have been tested to date, of which 42,531 were on Sunday alone, it said Chennai continued to record a dip on the number of fresh cases as 1,168 people tested positive for the virus totalling 77,338 till date.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

