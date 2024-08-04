Fresh violence in Bangladesh kills 32, India issues advisory for citizens, ’stay alert’

The Indian Embassy in Bangladesh issued an advisory on Sunday urging Indian nationals residing in the country to ‘remain alert’ after a new round of violence, which has left more than 32 people dead and hundreds injured

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published4 Aug 2024, 05:03 PM IST
Fresh violence in Bangladesh kills 32, India issues advisory for citizens, 'stay alert'
Fresh violence in Bangladesh kills 32, India issues advisory for citizens, ’stay alert’ (AFP)

The Indian Embassy in Bangladesh issued an advisory on Sunday urging Indian nationals residing in the country to “remain alert” after a new round of violence has resumed in the South Asian nation, which has left more than 32 people dead and hundreds injured.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) the Indian Embassy in Sylhet posted ‘All Indian nationals including students living in the jurisdiction of Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet are requested to be in touch with this office & are advised to remain alert’.

Also Read | Protests and violence break out again in Bangladesh amid calls for the government’s resignation

The Indian Embassy also issued a helpline number for emergencies.

“In case of emergencies, please contact +88-01313076402” the Indian Embassy said in its post.

Also Read | Bangladesh’s shaky political future

Student Protest

At least 32 people were killed and dozens injured in a new round of violence in Bangladesh on Sunday as police fired tear gas and lobbed stun grenades to disperse tens of thousands of protesters calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign.

The clashes broke out this morning when protesters attending a non-cooperation movement to demand the government's resignation faced opposition from the supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.

“So far, 32 people have been killed in clashes in 13 districts across Bangladesh,” PTI reported, citing a Prothom Alo newspaper report.

Also Read | Shutdowns may cost Bangladesh $10 billion, says Chamber of Commerce & Industry

The report said at least five people were killed in Feni, four in Sirajganj, three in Munshiganj, three in Bogura, three in Magura, three in Bhola, three in Rangpur, two in Pabna, two in Sylhet, one in Comilla, one in Joypurhat, one in Dhaka and one in Barisal.

Indefinite countrywide curfew

Following the violence, the Home Ministry imposed an indefinite countrywide curfew from 6 pm today.

The government has also ordered the shutdown of social media platforms like Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram to stop the spread of rumours. The mobile operators have also been ordered to shut down 4G mobile internet, the paper added.

Also Read | Bangladesh unrest: Over 4,500 Indians return, BSF troops on high alert

The platform Students Against Discrimination has called for an all-out non-cooperation movement from today with the one-point demand of the government’s resignation.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Aug 2024, 05:03 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldFresh violence in Bangladesh kills 32, India issues advisory for citizens, ’stay alert’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue