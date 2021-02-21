The United States on Saturday deported a 95-year-old Tennessee resident, who worked as a guard at a Nazi concentration camp during World War II, back to Germany, the US Justice Department said.

The deportation of Friedrich Karl Berger, who had been living in Tennessee, was "possibly the last" such US expulsion of a former Nazi, given the dwindling number of war survivors, one US official said.

CNN quoted the Justice Department as saying that the 95-year-old German citizen, was ordered removed from the US in February 2020, when a US immigration judge determined his "willing service" as a guard of concentration camp prisoners "constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution".

The court further said, "In February 2020, Friedrich Karl Berger, 95, was ordered removed from the US-based on his participation in Nazi-sponsored persecution while serving in Nazi Germany in 1945 as an armed guard of concentration camp prisoners in the Neuengamme Concentration Camp system (Neuengamme)."

He has been removed from the US under the Holtzman Amendment that prohibits people who participated in the Nazi persecution from living in the US.

Berger, who had retained German citizenship, was deported for taking part in "Nazi-sponsored acts of persecution" while serving as an armed guard at the Neuengamme concentration camp system in 1945, the department said.

Prisoners at the camp included Jews, Poles, Russians, Danes, Dutch, Latvians, French, Italians, and political opponents of the Nazis, the DOJ said.

The largest groups were Russian, Dutch and Polish civilians. At least 42,900 people died at Neuengamme and its satellite camps, including during “death march" evacuations as Allied troops closed in and in bombings of prisoner ships, according to the former camp’s memorial website.

Berger is the 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the US, according to the Justice Department, which said it has won cases against 109 people since the government began a program to find, investigate and deport Nazi collaborators in 1979.

The court further found, and Berger admitted, that he guarded prisoners to prevent them from escaping during their dawn-to-dusk workday, on their way to worksites and on their way back to the SS-run subcamp in the evening.

"Berger's removal demonstrates the Department of Justice's and its law enforcement partners' commitment to ensuring that the United States is not a safe haven for those who have participated in Nazi crimes against humanity and other human rights abuses," said Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg convictions, this case shows that the passage even of many decades will not deter the Department from pursuing justice on behalf of the victims of Nazi crimes, the court added.

