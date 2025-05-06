Friedrich Merz elected as German Chancellor in second ballot after first-round setback

Conservative leader Friedrich Merz has been elected as Germany’s next chancellor following a dramatic second round of voting in the Bundestag on Tuesday. The victory comes just hours after he suffered a surprising defeat in the initial ballot.

Advertisement

In the second vote, Friedrich Merz secured 325 votes, comfortably crossing the required threshold of 316 votes in the 630-member parliament. The result marks a significant turnaround after he fell short in the first round, receiving only 310 votes—despite his coalition controlling 328 seats.

Narrow miss in first round The first vote outcome shocked many in Berlin, as Merz had been widely expected to win easily. Falling six votes short, raised questions about dissent within his own ranks or strategic abstentions.

Second sound secures victory By the time of the second vote, Merz had rallied enough support to clinch the chancellorship, becoming Germany’s 10th post-war chancellor. The successful vote restores confidence in the conservative-led coalition and ends weeks of political uncertainty following the federal election.

Advertisement

Merz will succeed Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD). The new governing alliance includes the CDU, its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the SPD — forming a centrist bloc to govern Europe’s largest economy.

Read More

Far-Right gains The vote follows a politically charged national election in February, where the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) surged to second place, becoming the largest opposition party in parliament. Despite its gains, AfD was excluded from coalition negotiations due to the long-standing “firewall” policy maintained by mainstream German parties against far-right cooperation.

That firewall has come under fresh scrutiny amid growing international support for far-right forces. Tech billionaire Elon Musk, a vocal Trump ally, has backed AfD and recently hosted party co-leader Alice Weidel on a livestreamed chat on X. Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance, attending the Munich Security Conference in February, publicly criticised the firewall and met with Weidel — a move that drew sharp rebukes from German officials. Advertisement

High stakes and global context Germany’s political transition comes at a time of rising geopolitical tension. The country remains the second-largest military donor to Ukraine after the US, and is now the fourth-largest defense spender globally, trailing only the US, China, and Russia.

Merz inherits a complex policy agenda. His coalition has vowed to boost economic growth, tighten migration rules, and modernize outdated infrastructure — all while navigating foreign policy challenges such as the ongoing war in Ukraine and renewed uncertainty over US-EU trade relations, especially with the possibility of a Trump administration return.

Had Merz failed to secure a majority in Tuesday's second vote, the Bundestag would have entered a two-week period to elect a new chancellor through repeated ballots. Failing that, Germany’s president could have either appointed the candidate with the most votes or dissolved parliament for new elections — a scenario now avoided with Merz’s belated but decisive win. Advertisement