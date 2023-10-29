Chandler Bing no more: 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry found dead at his Los Angeles home
Actor Matthew Perry, famous for his role in 'Friends', found dead in a hot tub at age 54.
Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s for his starring role in the hit US television comedy ‘Friends’ passed away at the age of 54. The actor was reportedly found dead in a hot tub at a Los Angeles-area home, Reuters has reported quoting La Times. Law enforcement sources told LA Times that first responders discovered Perry unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home and were unable to revive him.