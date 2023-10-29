Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s for his starring role in the hit US television comedy ‘Friends’ passed away at the age of 54. The actor was reportedly found dead in a hot tub at a Los Angeles-area home, Reuters has reported quoting La Times. Law enforcement sources told LA Times that first responders discovered Perry unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home and were unable to revive him.

Perry played the role of Chandler Bing in the 90s sitcom show which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow. Perry had also received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom. The series was one of television’s biggest hits and till holds the same amount of popularity. Apart from friends, Matthew Perry also appeared in other television series such as 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip' in 2006, 'Go On' in 2012 and 'The Odd Couple' in 2015. The American-Canadian actor also scored two Emmy nominations in 2003 and 2004 for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role as Joe Quincy in 'The West Wing'. Apart from television, he also appeared in movies such as "Fools Rush In" and "The Whole Nine Yards."