Friends creator 'embarrassed' of show's lack of diversity
Friends' creator Marta Kauffman has revealed that she was 'embarrassed' and 'guilty' about the lack of diversity on her classic NBC sitcom.
Marta Kauffman, the creator of the NBC sitcom Friends has admitted that she had felt "guilty" and "embarrassed" about the lack of diversity on the show. After George Floyd's murder in 2020, Kauffman admitted that it was "difficult and frustrating" to hear the programme attacked for its lack of varied characters. However, she changed her mind.