The omicron variant accounted for 73% of all sequenced Covid-19 cases in the U.S., surging from around 3% last week, according to the latest federal estimates.

The highly mutated coronavirus strain has been detected across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a model that it updates weekly. The delta variant, which had been the dominant form of the virus in the U.S. last week, has now receded to roughly 27% of sequenced cases.

The sizable increase in omicron’s overall prevalence underscores fears that the rapidly spreading variant could produce a wave of infections that will strain the U.S. health-care system. While there is evidence that omicron doesn’t produce more severe illness than delta, a large surge in infection levels could still swamp hospitals with sick patients.

The jump in omicron was expected and is similar to patterns seen world-wide, the CDC said. In some pockets of the U.S., omicron accounts for nearly all new infections. The variant made up an estimated 92% of cases in New York and New Jersey, the CDC estimate showed, and 96% in Washington state.

The U.S. is urging those who are eligible to get vaccinated and to seek out booster shots to ward off omicron. On Monday, Moderna Inc. said a third dose of their vaccine increased antibody levels against the variant, and Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have said lab studies show that a third dose of their vaccine also helps neutralize omicron.

Other prevention measures such as masking indoors and at-home testing can also help curb transmission of the virus, CDC said.

The spread of omicron has meanwhile forced many businesses to reconsider return-to-office plans as well as events like investor meetings. Last week, JPMorgan Chase & Co. elected to move its annual health-care conference next month online, and on Monday the World Economic Forum said that its planned meeting next month in Davos, Switzerland was postponed.

