From AI to hardware costs: Enterprise tech leaders prepare for Trump 2.0
SummaryThe President-elect’s focus on tariffs and less regulation could impact areas including hardware costs to AI deployments and set off an M&A frenzy, CIOs say.
With President-elect Donald Trump preparing to take office, business technology leaders say they are bracing for immediate and long-term impacts from policies he will likely institute. That is in areas including tariffs, regulating artificial intelligence and mergers and acquisitions.