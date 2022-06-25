From Amazon to Facebook, how US companies are supporting workers on abortion

With the end of constitutional protection for abortions in the United States, several big companies have come forward to help their employees. In a shocking decision by the Supreme Court of America, the abortion rights of US women have been taken away. The US court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and ended nearly 50 years of constitutionally protected abortion. The ruling is expected to result in abortion bans in about half of the states.

