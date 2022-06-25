From Amazon to Facebook, how US companies are supporting workers on abortion

Bellwether corporations from the worlds of finance, media, technology, and health care said they would bankroll travel for workers who need access to safe, legal abortions and other procedures
With the end of constitutional protection for abortions in the United States, several big companies have come forward to help their employees. In a shocking decision by the Supreme Court of America, the abortion rights of US women have been taken away. The US court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and ended nearly 50 years of constitutionally protected abortion. The ruling is expected to result in abortion bans in about half of the states.
The decision has sparked global debate with US president Joe Biden and Ex-president Barack Obama criticized the regressive decision. Moreover, tech giants such as Microsoft and Amazon began to change company norms in order to support women staff for abortions.
According to Bloomberg news agency, bellwether corporations from the worlds of finance, media, technology, and health care said they would bankroll travel for workers who need access to safe, legal abortions and other procedures.
Here's how big firms reacted to US Court's decision on abortion rights:
1. Meta Platforms Inc/ Facebook
The social media giant said it will reimburse travel expenses, “to the extent permitted by law, for employees who will need them to access out-of-state health care and reproductive services".
2. Microsoft
Microsoft Corp also said it would expand its healthcare reimbursement program to include travel if an employee could not access healthcare because it was not available nearby. The company said the move would “support employees and their enrolled dependents in accessing critical health care — which already includes services like abortion and gender-affirming care — regardless of where they live across the US."
The OTT platform has also promised that it would financially support employees that need to access health care outside their home state, mostly through their insurance plans. The plans include abortion care and travel, lodging, and food where that care is restricted. In addition, the company is offering training and bail for people who peacefully protest for reproductive justice.
4. Starbucks
The company May 16 said that it would reimburse travel expenses for employees and their dependents should they need to travel more than 100 miles to receive an abortion or access gender-affirming care.
“Regardless of what the Supreme Court ends up deciding, we will always ensure our partners have access to quality healthcare," the company had stated.
5. Zoom
The videoconferencing company’s US benefits already included reproductive care coverage and coverage of travel more than 100 miles from home for medical services, according to an internal memo on June 24
6. Levi’s
The jeans maker said any employee who opts into their health-care plans will be eligible for reimbursement of travel costs for abortions, including part-time workers.
7. Gucci
The Kering-owned fashion house said in a statement that it would reimburse travel expenses for US employees “who need access to health care not available in their home state." The statement also said that the company “remains steadfast in its belief that access to reproductive health care is a fundamental human right."
8. Estee Lauder
The cosmetics company told employees in mid-June that travel and lodging would now be covered for reproductive health care in the US when not available locally. The coverage will go into effect on August 1 and includes employees and their dependents enrolled in the company’s health plan.
9. Disney
Walt Disney Co. said it will cover the cost of travel for employees who can’t access family planning services such as abortion.
10. Deutsche Bank
The German financial firm will begin to cover travel costs for US staff seeking abortions up to a defined distance, including across state borders.
11. Citigroup
The New York-based bank, which is headed by its first female chief executive officer, Jane Fraser, and has some 8,500 employees in Texas alone, pledged to cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions.
12. Apple
The company has said it will cover the cost of abortions and travel for treatment for its retail workers.
13. Amazon
Amazon on May 2 told employees in the U.S. that it would cover up to $4,000 in travel expenses related to medical procedures including abortion services.
