As the summer approaches vacation plans be be thrown for a loop by an abundance of strikes across Europe and North America. The protests range from protesting pilots to public sector workers and passport department officials - with most calling for higher wages.

An union representing around 15,000 American Airlines pilots have approved a strike mandate ahead of the busy summer travel season. They aim to put pressure on the Texas-based carrier for higher salary and better working conditions - even as the chances of an actual labor disruption remain slim. It would be hard for pilots to actually walk off their jobs because of a complex labor process in the US that makes it difficult for airline workers to strike.

Meanwhile a massive strike by Canadian civil servants came to an end (for the most part) on Monday after the government reached a deal to raise wages. Around 155,000 people began striking from April 19, leading to major delays in public services, such as processing passport and immigration applications.

ALSO READ: Canada immigrations likely to smoothen as workers end strike

Protests also raged across France on May 1 as hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets for labour day to vent their anger against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform. While Macron signed the change of pension age into law last month, protesters have vowed to continue agitations until it is repealed.

Several countries have warned against travel to France with flight and train cancellations marring vacation plans for over a month. Tourist attractions such as the Eiffel Tower have also remained closed on certain days.

The UK will see more than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union - including those working at passport offices - staging walkouts till May 5. Strikes are also planned during the upcomng coronation weekend. According to reports, security staff at Heathrow Airport are planning to strike strike from May 4 to 10 and again from May 25 to 26 over salary issues. The organisers insist that it will cause "mayhem". Another nearby aerodrome may also see scenes of "chaos" as security staff for Glasgow airport negotiate a pay rise.

ALSO READ: German airports go empty due to strikes

Italy will see a a nationwide 24-hour general strike on 26 May, affecting bus and tram services as well as metro lines. Significant delays and cancellations are likely to take place on the day. Cabin crew members working for Air Dolomiti - a subsidiary of Lufthansa - as well as Volotea will take part in a strike on May 19.

Meanwhile in Spain pilots working with the struggling Air Europa will go on strike between May 1 and 5 over a wage dispute. The walkout is likely to involve 340 pilots who fly from all over Europe.

Germany has also seen major disruptions in recent weeks as public sector workers negotiate salaries. The next strike is slated to happen on April 26 and will affect local public transport services in five federal states.