From American Airlines to Heathrow airport staff - How strikes may affect your summer vacation plans3 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 12:14 AM IST
With summer approaching, vacation plans across Europe and North America may be disrupted by an abundance of strikes.
As the summer approaches vacation plans be be thrown for a loop by an abundance of strikes across Europe and North America. The protests range from protesting pilots to public sector workers and passport department officials - with most calling for higher wages.
